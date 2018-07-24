HTTPS Awareness Raised in New Initiative

It is almost two years since Google announced plans to mark HTTP login pages as 'not secure' in version 56 of the Chrome browser.

In February of this year, Chrome Security product manager Emily Schechter said in a blog post that it had “helped users understand that HTTP sites are not secure by gradually marking a larger subset of HTTP pages as not secure” and beginning with the release of Chrome 68, Chrome will mark all HTTP sites as “not secure.”

This week marks the launch of version 68 and to further emphasize the importance of having an SSL certificate on your website, two noted security researchers worked together to create a service which trawls the internet finding which websites are not 'secured' and highlighting them in a new website.

Troy Hunt, who in the past has written extensively about SSL and HTTPS, and Scott Helme, who participated in an Infosecurity webinar in March on 'Why Many Websites are still Insecure (and How to Fix Them)', collaborated on the initiative. In the past, Helme has crawled the Alexa Top Million websites and published six-monthly reports on his findings according to Hunt, who noted that over 38% of the world's largest sites were redirecting insecure requests to the secure scheme.

Hunt said: “We went back and forth on this and in the end we decided the most useful thing to do was to re-scan every site in this report from my end and if I see it redirecting to HTTPS, drop it from the list. Problem solved, right? No, things just got weirder.

“I took the top 100 sites for each country I'd identified and re-scanned them all from my end. In total, this meant 12,363 separate domains and only 56 of them redirected to HTTPS.”

This led to the launch of Why No HTTPS? this week, which Hunt and Helme have created to feature the “world’s most popular websites loaded insecurely” and country-by-country localized reports.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Hunt and Helme said that the initiative was about helping companies understand why their websites need to have HTTPS, but also about the dangers of unencrypted traffic too.

Helme explained that any traffic sent over HTTP could be used against the user. “The page itself might be a static news website, but an attacker can still inject hostile content into the page during transit and attack the user.”

Hunt further said that “abuses of unencrypted traffic range from unwanted ads to cryptominers to keyloggers and then all the way through to malware and phishing attacks.”

So is the idea for Why No HTTPS? to help those websites who are not HTTPS compliant with this initiative? Hunt said: “I think this initiative will help shine the spotlight on companies not doing HTTPS correctly. I expect people will actively call attention to the likes of the Daily Mail in the UK or ESPN in the US and say ‘Hey, how about showing a bit more respect for our traffic when we visit’.”