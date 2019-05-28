Avoiding Security Certificate Missteps

With code signing cyber-attacks on the rise, certificate legitimacy is a growing concern. Digital certificates are a core tenet of security, and when mis-issue events occur, the standards of trust that businesses expect from their software and CA providers is fractured.

The importance of iron-clad, encrypted and code signed certificates, combined with a growing number of digital identities within the corporate network, means that gaining complete visibility to all certificates is fundamental to an organization’s over-arching security strategy. Whether you’re a global software provider, a certificate authority (CA), or a business that relies on software consumption and CA vendors, a mass certificate revocation event is expensive and inconvenient.

More recently, GoDaddy, Apple and Google announced operational errors that caused the revocation of more than a million digital certificates as a result of ECBCA misconfigurations: ECBCA is an open source software package commonly used by software and hosting companies to digitally sign code, secures emails and protect websites. While these particular events didn’t trigger cause for security concern, they are a major operational failure and inconvenience to CAs and customers alike.

Organizations and government entities regard digital certificates and signatures as a foundational layer of trust to reinforce corporate IT security strategy, harden its overall posture and inform industry best practice. The risk of compromise and mismanagement rises as certificate volumes increase, so unplanned certificate reissuance can be an overwhelming task at the enterprise level because skilled PKI professionals must spend time locating and reissuing impacted credentials.

In many cases, the work is done manually, making the exercise time consuming and prone to errors. Our research even indicates that 71% of businesses don't even know how many certificates they have – leaving them ill equipped to revoke and reissue at scale.

Fortunately, crypto agility is emerging as best practice and a critical component to reissuance within the broader corporate IT security strategy. It’s an approach that takes digitization maturity into consideration, allowing leaders to apply digital identity use cases that align to and scales with the business’s security strategy.

Crypto agility supports IT teams as they manage mass certification events because the framework allows for seamless, automated updates and gives IT managers complete visibility to certificate deployment and the assets they impact.

Here are four crypto agile steps business and IT leaders can apply to improve their certificate management process and get ahead of large-scale certification events: