Inside Man Series Four: Analyzing KnowBe4's Novel Approach to Security Awareness Training

Helicopter rides, the threat of an exploding gas pipeline, a sinister underground criminal group and complex romance and family problems – you could be forgiven for thinking I was discussing the plot of a James Bond movie. Remarkably, this is a reference to a cybersecurity awareness training video that I had the pleasure of witnessing last week.

The latest series, the fourth, of KnowBe4’s award-winning Inside Man video premiered in the Phoenix Arts Club in Covent Garden, London, UK, on Thursday February 17, and certainly didn’t disappoint, building upon the successes of the first three. The first series was first released in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. KnowBe4’s bold attempt to offer cybersecurity awareness in dramatized, yet very realistic scenarios, has proven highly popular – it has achieved an impressive 4.5-star rating on the KnowBe4 platform and a significant and growing fan base. The first series was also available to be streamed on Amazon Prime for a period.

Plans are afoot to develop three more series of the gripping drama, revealed Jim Shields, creative director of Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company, during the press screening event.

The new series follows a similar format to the previous three, following the travails and adventures of Mark Shepherd and his colleagues – AJ, Fiona, Maurice and Violet – in 12 bite-sized episodes. However, it is fair to say the storylines and themes are becoming more ambitious in scope, making for increasingly gripping entertainment.

With a nod to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in May 2021, the first half of the series focuses on the team’s efforts to deal with a ransomware attack on a major energy supplier that threatens gas supplies to a large part of the UK. Will they work out how the attackers breached the company and find a way to regain control of the network before the company’s CEO caves to the attackers’ demands and pays the ransom?

The other half includes a deepfake video impersonating a social media influencer, which offers fascinating insights into how this emerging technology works. There are many other subplots and themes intertwined throughout, including a family dilemma for Violet and a complex relationship between Mark and the leader of the cyber gang, Charlotte, from earlier series; this eventually comes back to haunt him. Overall, the series is filled with an abundance of fun, tension and sadness.

The latest series also takes the action to a truly international stage, with locations in the UK, US, Norway and Berlin.