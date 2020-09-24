Does Cybersecurity Have a Public Image Problem?

This week saw the launch of a new report launched by (ISC)2 which found that although the majority of the 2500 non-cybersecurity workers surveyed had a generally positive view of people in cybersecurity roles, they didn’t see cybersecurity as a potential career option for themselves.

According to 71% of the respondents, cybersecurity professionals are considered to be smart and technically skilled, while 51% described infosec professionals as “the good guys fighting cybercrime.”

Also, 69% of respondents said cybersecurity seems like a good career path, just not one they see themselves pursuing, as 77% said cybersecurity was never offered as part of their formal educational curriculum at any point. In order to get into the industry, 61% believed they would either need to go back to school (26%), earn a certification (22%) or teach themselves new skills (13%) in order to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2, said the results show while it’s becoming even more highly-respected, the cybersecurity profession is still misunderstood by many, “and that’s counterproductive to encouraging more people to pursue this rewarding career.”

The teaching of cybersecurity as a career may be a generational issue, but in the future, could it be taught more to provide a career choice? Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys CyRC (Cybersecurity Research Center), said now, cybersecurity is currently taught at many universities, and some offer courses within the computing departments, but others offer it as part of MBA programs. There are also a number of professional certificate programs available for those who prefer a technical track as opposed to classroom-style learning.

He said: “What isn’t taught, and arguably shouldn’t be taught, is a set of prescriptive rules along the lines of ‘follow this and you won’t be hacked.’ Our digital economy is fast moving with cyber-threats keeping pace, so business leaders should invest in ongoing skills improvement within their teams rather than attempting to attain perfection.

“Similarly, cyber-job candidates should expect their future employers to invest in ongoing training related to threat identification, incident response, mitigation techniques and triage measures.”

Other industry figures Infosecurity spoke to stated that there was a space for cybersecurity to be taught more in schools. Paul Bischoff, privacy advocate for Comparitech, said the field is certainly growing to a point where it could be taught as its own subject, “but right now it is mostly bundled together with other computer science degrees.”

Also, Niamh Muldoon, senior director of trust and security at OneLogin, said she has “been adamant in trying to get governments and regulatory bodies to recognize the importance of protecting the most vulnerable in our society, and our young fall into this category.”

“I would love to see cybersecurity as a subject in schools,” she added. “I was not very studious at school and only found my passion in the cybersecurity industry when I started working in it. With the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals continuing to grow, it would be great to attract and retain more cybersecurity professionals into the industry by fueling their passion at a younger age. I have no doubt our industry would benefit from the diverse and inclusive skillset they would bring along with the cybersecurity innovations.”