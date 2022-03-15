Top 10: Cybersecurity Lessons CISOs Should Take from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to transform many different sectors for the foreseeable future, with impacts ranging from the cost of goods to energy access and production. Cyber is another area heavily affected by the conflict, which began nearly three weeks ago. For example, significant cyber and information operations have been observed both before and since the fighting started, perpetrated by nation-state-sponsored actors and individual hackers and hacktivist groups.

Organizations like the UK’s NCSC predicted that cyber operations arising from this conflict would expand beyond government institutions and hit private businesses, too, especially those involved in critical infrastructure and services.

A new report by research and consultancy firm Forrester goes even further, arguing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has permanently altered the cyber-threat landscape, and security leaders across all organizations must be prepared for this new environment. The report stated: “If Russia’s invasion drags on for months, with more military losses and economic sanctions, enterprises should expect Russia to use cyber-attacks and cyber espionage to sow chaos and seek retaliation against Ukrainian allies and supporters. We predict state-sponsored cyber-attacks on Ukrainian military targets, government services, and critical infrastructure. There will also be cyber-attacks on similar institutions in countries supporting Ukraine – even if government cybersecurity agencies and threat intel providers can’t incontrovertibly attribute them to Russia. Whether you’re a government agency or retailer, you must prepare for a permanently changed threat landscape; no organization will be immune.”

Here are the top 10 lessons CISOs from across all sectors should take from Forrester’s report:

1) Any Brand That Has Taken a Stand Against the War Will Be at Heightened Risk of Attack

Numerous businesses have signaled their condemnation of the invasion, both through words and actions. For example, iconic brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks have suspended operations in Russia, while many have issued statements criticizing the Kremlin’s actions. While many people will consider this laudable, it does make these organizations more likely to be targeted by Russian state-sponsored threat actors, and they should be prepared. The report noted: “Whether your organization is taking direct economic steps or merely using words such as ‘war’ and ‘invasion’ in your public communication of support – words that contradict Russia’s narrative – this makes you a target for cyber retaliation or cyber espionage today and long into the future.”

2) There Will Be More Insider Threats to Contend With

The researchers believe many organizations that have issued a condemnation of Russia’s actions will be at a higher risk of insider threats. They argue it would be naïve to assume entire workforces will agree with such a viewpoint, particularly in large, global firms. As a result, some workers may become disillusioned with their employer, increasing the risk of insider attacks. In addition, Russian operatives may reach out to users to convince them to share authentication credentials or plant malware in systems. Therefore, organizations should ramp up measures such as user monitoring and access controls.