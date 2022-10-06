Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Android Spyware 'RatMilad' Targets Enterprise Devices in Iran

A newly discovered Android spyware family dubbed 'RatMilad' has been observed trying to infect an enterprise device in the Middle East.

The discovery comes from security researchers at Zimperium, who said the original variant of the previously unknown RatMilad spyware hid behind a VPN and phone number spoofing app called Text Me.

After identifying the RatMilad spyware, the Zimperium team also uncovered a live sample of the malware family distributed through NumRent, a graphically updated version of Text Me.

Additionally, the malicious actors reportedly developed a product website advertising the app to socially engineer victims into believing it was legitimate.

From a technical standpoint, the RatMilad spyware is installed by sideloading after a user enables the app to access multiple services. This allows the malicious actors to collect and control aspects of the mobile endpoint.

In particular, following installation, the user is asked to allow access to contacts, phone call logs, device location, media and files, alongside the ability to send and view SMS messages and phone calls. 

Consequently, a successful attack will result in threat actors accessing the camera to take pictures, record video and audio, get precise GPS locations and more.

“Though this is not like other widespread attacks we have seen in the news, the RatMilad spyware and the Iranian–based hacker group AppMilad represent a changing environment impacting mobile device security,” explained Richard Melick, director of mobile threat intelligence at Zimperium.

According to the executive, a growing mobile spyware market is available through legitimate and illegitimate sources, including tools like Pegasus and PhoneSpy

“RatMilad is just one in the mix,” Melick added. “The group behind this spyware attack has potentially gathered critical and private data from mobile devices outside the protection of Zimperium, leaving individuals and enterprises at risk.”

The discovery comes months after Zimperium published its 2022 Global Mobile Threat Report, which suggested a 466% increase in zero–day attacks against mobile devices.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

FBI and CISA Publish Advisory on Malicious Cyber Activity Against Election Infrastructure

2
News

Android Spyware 'RatMilad' Targets Enterprise Devices in Iran

3
News

Uber's Former Security Chief Convicted of 2016 Data Breach Cover-Up

4
News

RDP Attacks Decline 89% in Eight Months

5
News

US Healthcare Giant CommonSpirit Hit by Possible Ransomware

6
News

Retailer Easylife Fined £1.5m for Data Protection Breaches

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems