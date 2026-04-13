The UK’s professional body for the cybersecurity sector has launched a new title designed to support more people at the start of their careers in the industry.

UK Cyber Security Council said that the Associate Cyber Security Professional title is open to applications from April 13 to May 17. It joins three others: Practitioner, Principal, and Chartered Cyber Security Professional.

Certification at this level ensures individuals are placed on the UK's Cyber Security Professional Register – signalling that they have the requisite knowledge, skills and ethics, and are committed to 75 hours of continuing professional development (CPD) over three years.

Individuals must demonstrate competence in five key areas, but they can fast-track their applications if they already hold certain qualifications, training or certifications which have been aligned to these areas, the council said.

Read more on professional qualifications: UK Cyber Security Council Officially Launches as Independent Body.

"There are so many people who have the skills and drive for a career in cybersecurity but struggle to prove it to employers. The Associate title changes that,” said UK Cyber Security Council CEO, Giles Grant.

“It gives individuals a credible, government-backed way to demonstrate their readiness for their first cyber role, while giving employers the confidence to hire them. This is a hugely important step in closing the cyber-skills gap and ensuring the UK has the pipeline of cybersecurity professionals it needs.”

Closing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Industry skills shortages and gaps have been a concern for many years.

The UK government’s most recent Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market report estimated that half of all UK businesses have a basic cyber-skills gap, while 49% of cybersecurity firms faced problems filling technical roles in the previous 12 months.

An ISC2 report from December revealed that 59% of organizations globally have “critical or significant” skills shortages, up from 44% the previous year. It claimed a dearth of talent (30%) and lack of budget (29%) were the biggest drivers.

The Associate title is designed to enable early-career professionals to evidence their knowledge and skills in cyber even if they’ve not been able to prove these in practice. That “experience paradox” makes it challenging for many at the start of their career journeys to persuade employers to take a chance on them.

Holders of the title may have taken various routes to attaining the requisite knowledge and skills, including academic qualifications, self-directed study, certifications, bootcamps, apprenticeships, or transferable experience from another career.

The Associate Cyber Security Professional title is open to anyone who is either ready for, or working in, their first cybersecurity role, the council said.