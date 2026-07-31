Chinese Hacker Uses DeepSeek AI to Orchestrate Vulnerability Exploits

A Chinese threat actor has used large language models (LLMs) from Chinese and Western companies to compromise internet-exposed digital infrastructure in Asia.

In particular, they leveraged one of DeepSeek’s AI models, Hermes Agent, an open-source agentic AI framework, to orchestrate the attack via Telegram.

These AI-augmented offensive capabilities “enabled them to dramatically increase the speed and scale of their campaigns,” said Andy Piazza, senior director of threat intelligence within Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks’ research team, in a report published on July 30.

AI Orchestration and Manual Vulnerability Exploitation

The threat actor is a Chinese-speaking individual operating under the aliases ‘knaithe’ and ‘KnYuan’ and based in Zhuhai, China.

Piazza described them as “an opportunistic exploit operator and self-described binary security researcher” based on the actor’s GitHub activity, specifically their maintenance of 1DayNews, an automated vulnerability intelligence pipeline.

They targeted internet-exposed infrastructure by combining autonomous AI-driven enumeration and automated exploitation with the automated and manual exploitation of seven vulnerabilities.

When initial exploitation failed due to the target environment's restrictive configurations, the actor’s Hermes Agent, connected to a DeepSeek AI model, autonomously conducted searches for known critical-severity common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). It initially surveyed 10 product families, scanning GitHub for trending proofs of concept (PoC) exploits and prioritizing vulnerabilities by attack surface.

This research led the agent to pivot to seven higher-value vulnerabilities: