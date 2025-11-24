CISA Urges Patch of Actively Exploited Flaw in Oracle Identity Manager

A critical security vulnerability in Oracle Identity Manager is being exploited in the wild, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-61757, was revealed by Searchlight Cyber on November 20.

It was reported by Oracle on November 21 and added to CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog the same day following reports of active exploitation.

The vulnerability lies in the REST WebServices component of the Identity Manager, part of Oracle Fusion Middleware.

It allows unauthenticated remote attackers with network access via HTTP to execute arbitrary code on affected systems (versions 12.2.1.4.0 and 14.1.2.1.0) and can result in the takeover of Oracle Identity Manager.

It has been allocated a severity score (CVSS) of 9.8, meaning the vulnerability is critical.

This vulnerability poses a severe risk because no prior credentials or system access are needed to exploit it.

The easy authentication bypass paired with a consistent remote code execution (RCE) method makes it a prime target for ransomware operators and advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, including state-backed actors.

CISA urged organizations running Oracle Identity Governance Suite 12c to apply the relevant patches immediately or isolate the affected services from the public internet.

The Searchlight Cyber researchers discovered the bug while investigating a breach that occurred earlier in 2025 affecting Oracle Cloud’s login service (login.us2.oraclecloud.com).

During the incident, a threat actor was observed exploiting an older vulnerability impacting Oracle products, CVE-2021-35587.

The breach led to the compromise of six million records and over 140,000 Oracle Cloud tenants.



Photo credits: gguy / Tada Images / Shutterstock