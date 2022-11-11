CISA Says Midterm Voting Uncompromised By Cyber-attacks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director Jen Easterly issued a statement on Wednesday claiming the midterm voting procedures were not disrupted or compromised by cyber-attacks.

“I want to express my gratitude to the election workers and hundreds of thousands of Americans who served as poll workers yesterday,” the executive said.

According to Easterly, state and local election workers have already put in long hours and will continue to do so in the days ahead to certify the election results.

“They serve on the front lines of our democracy, and they deserve our support, our admiration, and our respect. CISA is proud to call them partners. It’s because of them that we can all have confidence in the safety, security, and integrity of our elections,” he added.

Further, the CISA director said the agency had not seen any evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was compromised in any part of the country.

“Right now, election officials are tabulating votes, reviewing procedures, and testing and auditing equipment as part of the rigorous post-Election Day process that goes into finalizing and certifying the results.”

Easterly explained it is crucial to remember that this process can take days or weeks, depending on state laws.

“These rigorous procedures are why the American people can have confidence in the security and integrity of the election,” he added.

“We urge everyone to look towards your state and local election officials for the most accurate and up-to-date information about vote counts and to remain patient as election officials continue to do their jobs and carry out the certification process,” Easterly said, concluding his statement.

The news comes a month after CISA first urged voters to critically evaluate any information they received about the midterms as foreign actors may seek to sow doubt about the result.