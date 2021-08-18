Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

CISA Urges Organizations to Patch Critical BlackBerry QNX Bug

A vulnerability in BlackBerry’s QNX Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) could pose a serious security risk to critical infrastructure providers, the US government has warned.

Microsoft first discovered the so-called “BadAlloc” flaws in April. These remote code execution (RCE) bugs cover over 25 CVEs and take the form of integer overflow or wraparound vulnerabilities, it said at the time.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert warning that the QNX RTOS is vulnerable to one of them, CVE-2021-22156, potentially enabling an attacker to perform denial-of-service or remotely control sensitive systems. It has a CVSS score of 9.0, marking it as “critical.”

Although no current reports suggest the bug has been exploited in the wild, CISA urged any organizations “developing, maintaining, supporting, or using” affected systems to patch immediately.

The issue is more urgent given the widespread deployment of QNX in critical infrastructure. BlackBerry claims that the RTOS “is trusted in more than 195 million vehicles” and embedded in systems across “aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial vehicles, heavy machinery, industrial controls, medical, rail and robotics.”

The US Food and Drug Administration has also issued a bulletin, claiming that medical device manufacturers are currently assessing and working to mitigate the vulnerability.

It has been reported that BlackBerry officials first denied that BadAlloc affected their software and then chose not to go public with the news when the flaws were first revealed several months ago.

However, this stance changed after the firm concluded that it could not identify all affected downstream customers that may be using the RTOS via OEM-ed products, according to Politico.

“Software supply chain issues are main stage now, and are the gateway drug to extortion, ransomware, and botnets,” argued BreachQuest CISO, AJ King.

“It’s always better to take early, proactive measures to show your consumers that you’re doing everything in your power to keep their data — and in this case their physical security — safe.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

Ransomware – Three Questions to Ask Your Cybersecurity Teams

2
Blog

Tales From the SOC: Dealing with the Dangers of Freeware

3
Magazine Feature

State of the Global Threat Landscape

4
Webinar

MDR/EDR/XDR - Wading Through Acronyms to Find the Right Detection and Response Solution

5
News

Phishing Costs Surge to $15m Annually for US Organizations

6
News

Critical Bug Could Allow Remote Snooping Via Millions of Devices

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!