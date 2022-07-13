Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Critical Industries Failing at IIoT/OT Security

Most critical services companies are struggling to secure their industrial internet of things (IIoT)/operational technology (OT) systems and acknowledge the need to invest more heavily in these areas, said a report from security company Barracuda Networks this week.

The firm surveyed 800 senior IT managers, senior IT security managers, and project managers responsible for IIoT/IoT security projects from a range of industries, including agriculture, biotechnology, construction, energy, government, healthcare and manufacturing.

The impetus for IIoT security is increasing as governments warn about threats against critical infrastructure from Russia. Companies are especially concerned about this current geopolitical situation, with 89% citing it as a factor.

Against this backdrop, 96% of respondents acknowledged the need to invest further in IIoT and OT security.

Barracuda’s State of Industrial Security 2022 report found that companies are running into problems when implementing IIoT/OT security projects, with 93% admitting failure. The biggest cause of failure was that technology took too long to implement, while expense was the second. Almost four in 10 companies also reported that no one in the organization had taken responsibility for the project.

The high failure rate doesn’t mean that these companies failed entirely at IIoT security, as there are often multiple such security projects in a single company. Overall, just under a third of companies had already implemented some IIoT/OT security projects, while 40% are currently completing at least one.

“The good news is attempts are being made and learned from to improve IoT/OT security,” commented Bud Broomhead, CEO at Viakoo. “Even if failed, projects help to show where an organization’s IoT/OT security barriers exist.”

More generally, 94% of organizations had experienced a security incident in the last 12 months. Almost nine in 10 of those that suffered an incident saw their operations affected for more than a day, while 23% were impacted for at least three days.

Web applications were the highest attack vector, at 42%, followed by the use of malicious external hardware or removable media like USB sticks, which affected 38% of respondents.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Microsoft Patches Windows Zero-Day as Attackers Exploit it in the Wild

2
News

Critical Industries Failing at IIoT/OT Security

3
News

Ransomware Activity Resurges in Q2

4
Interview

#VideoPanel: Live From Infosec22 - Quantum Computing and the Impact on Cybersecurity

5
Blog

Let’s Rethink Cybersecurity Training Investment

6
News

HavanaCrypt Ransomware Masquerades as a Fake Google Update

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint