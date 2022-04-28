Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Crypto Trading Fund Partners Accused of Fraud

Two partners in a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency trading fund have been charged with fraud after allegedly misrepresenting the fund's technological capabilities and investment practices.

San Francisco resident Japheth Dillman and 42-year-old David Mata, of Spokane Washington, both former general partners of Block Bits Fund I, LP, are accused of bending the truth to fraudulently obtain $960K from approximately 22 investors from at least June 2017 to July 2018.

Dillman, founder and managing director of Block Bits Capital, LLC, and Block Bits Capital GP I, LLC, allegedly told potential investors that the fund had developed a novel autotrading bot. The 44-year-old allegedly claimed that the technology was generating substantial profits by automatically completing cryptocurrency arbitrage trades on different exchanges and exploiting the price differences between the cryptocurrencies being sold on various exchanges.

Potential investors were allegedly told that money they invested in the Block Bits Fund I would be used to operate and further develop the autotrader technology. However, a complaint filed April 26 in the Northern District of California alleges that Block Bits was never able to develop a functioning autotrader at any point in its existence.

Dillman is further accused of falsely representing to investors that 40% of the funds were being securely placed in 'cold storage' and would return large profits without being exposed to risky investments. The complaint alleges that Dillman and Mata, co-founder and co-managing director of Block Bits Capital, did not place the funds in cold storage, but instead invested the money in risky, cryptocurrency-linked ventures that were unrelated to Block Bits Fund's stated purpose.

It is further alleged that both men sent misleading updates and profit reports to investors representing that their funds were being stored securely when, in fact, they were invested in risky ventures, all of which failed, losing investors approximately $508K. 

Dillman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of wire fraud. Mata is charged with one count of wire fraud in a separate complaint.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against both men and is seeking injunctions, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, with prejudgment interest, civil monetary penalties and other appropriate relief.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Europol: Deepfakes Set to Be Used Extensively in Organized Crime

2
News

Uber ‘Cough Girl’ Accused of Identity Theft

3
News

Chickens Baked Alive Due to Computer Glitch

4
News

Crypto Trading Fund Partners Accused of Fraud

5
Opinion

Why Is the UN Collecting the Biometric Data of Ukrainian Refugees?

6
Webinar

Securing Cyber-Attack Vulnerabilities From Your Supply Chain

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint