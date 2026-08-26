Average Cyber Insurance Losses Increase Despite Fewer Claims

The average cost of cybersecurity insurance claims made by large and middle-market companies surged in 2025, despite a significant drop in the volume of claims, according to Chubb’s 2026 Cyber Claims Report.

The insurer said the growing severity of claims in the US has been largely driven by the increasing cost of both data breach and privacy-related litigation, alongside rising business interruption expenses.

In the US, the average cost of claims rose by 22% for middle-market firms in 2025 compared to 2024, while for large companies, an enormous 100% rise was observed.

In the UK and Europe, the same was observed in terms of claim numbers falling but average costs per claim going up in 2025 compared to 2024. In this region, the severity of insurance claims for middle-market companies went up by 34% and for large firms, by 98%.

However, the average cost was far higher in the US compared to the UK and Europe in 2025. This can be explained by the absence of any material third-party litigation expenses from either data breach or non-data breach privacy claims in the latter region, Chubb noted.

For SMEs, the frequency of claims went up in both regions across the same period. The average cost of claims fell in the US from $215,297 to $141,931 among these companies but rose from $51,095 to $82,621 in the UK and Europe.

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