Cybersecurity Should Be Handled by Law Enforcement and Government, Report

A quarter (25%) of survey respondents feel cybersecurity should be the responsibility of law enforcement, and 28% feel it is down to the government, according to a report by Palo Alto Networks.

The study, which surveyed over 10,000 respondents in EMEA and UAE, explored the attitudes towards new cybersecurity technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and how these technologies protect their digital way of life. It was conducted with YouGov and alongside Dr Jessica Barker, co-founder of Cygenta.

According to respondents, 26% of EMEA would prefer their cybersecurity to be managed by AI rather than a human. Italy has the most confidence in relying on AI (38%), while in the UK only 21% of people prefer AI. The research also suggests that those who are more open to AI technologies have a "positive outlook on the role cybersecurity plays in their day-to-day lives." 29% of respondents, who preferred their cybersecurity managed by AI, believe having cybersecurity checks in place has a very positive impact on their overall online experience.



Greg Day, VP and CSO EMEA of Palo Alto Networks, comments: “AI is already playing a vital role in cybersecurity, helping to detect and prevent breaches with new capabilities that the human brain simply could not achieve. It is encouraging, therefore, to see the gap closing between AI- and human-managed cybersecurity technologies."

The study also uncovered mixed views on the perceived security of internet of things (IoT) technologies. For example, 38% of EMEA respondents believe them to be secure, with 43% believing the opposite.



“When any new technology emerges, there is often a reticence among many to embrace the change, even when it offers an improvement to our way of life," explains Dr Jessica Barker. "Many people are unaware of the way in which AI and machine learning are already enabling our use of technology, protecting our data and preventing cyber-attacks, largely because it is often non-invasive to the end-user. This can mean people feel hesitant about the concept of embracing AI, without realizing that it is already a positive presence in their lives.

"It is interesting to note that IoT is considered insecure by the majority of participants, whereas most people feel that technology, in general, is helping them to be more secure online. This suggests that the technology industry needs to address security and privacy concerns surrounding IoT in a meaningful and transparent manner.”



Dr Barker adds: “Trust is so important in cybersecurity. People want to be actively engaged in better protecting themselves online, and they embrace technology that supports them in this. The knowledge acquired can then be transferred to other areas of their lives, most importantly, the workplace."