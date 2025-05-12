EU Launches Free Entry-Level Cyber Training Program

A new EU-funded beginner cybersecurity training program has launched enrolment, with a particular focus on women and other underrepresented groups.

She@Cyber training is designed to help address the cyber skills gap and disparity in the sector by providing foundational knowledge and industry-recognized credentials to help participants get their first cyber role.

The Erasmus+ initiative is supported by a range of partners, including training and certifications body ISACA. It is coordinated by research and advisory firm Vernian RTI.

Participants who complete modules receive certificates of participation, with the curriculum based around ISACA’s Cybersecurity Fundamentals Certificate. This certification is designed to help people from non-technical backgrounds to start a career in cyber.

The training is flexible and self-paced, increasing access to a wider range of people, including those interested in a career transition.

The curriculum covers five key areas:

Cybersecurity Fundamentals and Business Resilience

Emerging Technologies and Cybersecurity Challenges

Cyber Attack Theory and Defense Mechanisms

Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications of Cybersecurity

Professional Skills for Cybersecurity Careers

It is hoped the program will be utilized by SMEs, startups and microenterprises to find cybersecurity talent for their organization, internally and externally.

The project is implemented and coordinated in five countries: Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Italy and Ireland. Enrolment is open for all European citizens.

Overcoming Cyber’s Diversity Challenge

The online training program is free and open to anyone in Europe who is interested in taking part. However, it is particularly targeted towards women and individuals from disadvantaged groups, such as ethnic minorities and neurodivergent people, who are underrepresented in the industry.

A She@Cyber spokesperson told Infosecurity: “Enrolment is ideally for women and underrepresented groups but at this stage it is open for everyone.”

An analysis by Socura in October 2024 found that women make up just 17% of cybersecurity positions in the UK, with their representation falling significantly since 2021.

ISACA research published in April 2024 found that just 4% of cybersecurity teams globally have a majority of women in them, with 11% completely lacking any female representation at all.

There are also significant barriers for entry-level cybersecurity roles, including requirements for qualifications that are expensive and require years of experience to obtain.

Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA, commented: “Cybersecurity urgently needs skilled talent and diverse perspectives. She@Cyber is not only about upskilling – it’s about creating real, inclusive pathways into a sector that’s critical for Europe’s digital future.”

