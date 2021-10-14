Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

EU Proposals Could Unmask Domain Name Registrants

The EU could be gearing up to ban anonymous registration of domain data in a bid to boost security and anti-piracy efforts, it has emerged.

The new provision was added to the “NIS2” legislation making its way through the European Parliament. It’s aimed at closing loopholes that currently allow registrants to potentially give false contact, or “WHOIS,” information to domain registrars – while expanding the personal details they must provide.

“In order to ensure the availability of accurate, verified and complete domain name registration data, TLD registries and entities providing domain name registration services should be required to collect domain name registration data,” it explains.

“They should aim to ensure the integrity and availability of such data by implementing technical and organizational measures, such as a confirmation process for registrants. In particular, TLD registries and entities providing domain name registration services should establish policies and procedures for the collection and maintenance of accurate, verified and complete registration data, as well as for the prevention and correction of inaccurate registration data.”

In short, the proposals will require registrars to demand a valid email address and telephone number, in addition to the registrant’s name and physical address, which were required before.

Privacy activists have warned that the proposals could endanger activists by removing online anonymity, but security experts welcomed the legislative move.

“This change in posture shows just how important registrant information can be for defenders. We’ve certainly found other ways of fingerprinting actors based on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), but taking down large swaths of domains tied to a single individual is much quicker when they can actually be tied to that individual, and time is increasingly of the essence,” argued DomainTools senior security researcher, Chad Anderson.

“For those that say this will be a hit to whistleblowers and activists: that’s hogwash as they should all be using Tor and pre-built sites anyways to protect their anonymity. If anything, this will force their hand to use better operational security.”

Other arguments against the proposals are that cyber-criminals will gravitate to registrars outside the EU where there’s more opacity in domain registrations.

However, Anderson claimed that this misses the point.

“Defensive work is never about eliminating the threats, it’s about making it so expensive that the threat cannot operate,” he said. 

“This raises the bar and makes it expensive for easy cyber-criminality like business email compromise (BEC) and credential phishing campaigns. Additionally, this reduces the attacking area left to monitor as it reduces the number of registrars that attackers can use.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Met Police Loses 2280 Electronic Devices in Last Two Years

2
Opinion

Key Zero Trust Practices for a Cyber-Secure Hybrid Workforce

3
News

New "Yanluowang" Ransomware Variant Discovered

4
Blog

Why Privileged Access Management Matters

5
News

Financial Regulator Warns of Hybrid Working Security Risks

6
News

EU Proposals Could Unmask Domain Name Registrants

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security