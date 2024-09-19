The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has opened the application window for the Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program.

Modeled after the FCC’s Connected Care Pilot, this $200 million pilot scheme was announced in June as part of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s ‘Learn Without Limits’ initiative to ensure connectivity to and within schools and libraries.

Discounts on Cybersecurity Equipment

The primarily aim of this three-year program is to provide K-12 schools and libraries in the US support to defray the costs of eligible cybersecurity services and equipment.

“The $200 million budget will use general universal service funds to ensure that gains in enhanced cybersecurity do not come at the cost of undermining E-Rate success in promoting digital equity and basic connectivity,” the FCC said in a public statement.

Additionally, the program with allow the FCC to collect data to better understand whether and how universal service funds could be used to improve school and library defenses against increasing cyber-attacks.

How to Apply to the Cyber Grant Pilot

Eligible schools and libraries have until November 1, 2024, to enrol.

To do so, they will need to provide basic information about their cybersecurity needs, experience and plans to use the funding if selected.

The selected participants will then be required to provide more detailed information about those needs.

Rosenworcel commented: “School districts and libraries across the country have proven to be prime targets for cybercriminals. The vulnerabilities in the networks are real—and growing.”

“Through this pilot program, we’ll have a chance to better understand what equipment, services, and tools will help protect school and library broadband networks from cyber threats."

