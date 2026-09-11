Hackers Favor US Eastern Business Hours in M365 Phishing Campaign

The researchers highlighted the “distinctly human pattern” of its delivery: attackers were observed to be particularly active from Monday to Tuesday during US Eastern business hours, with volumes peaking just before noon, dipping and then reaching their highest point at around 2pm EST.

The campaign was uncovered by the KnowBe4 Threat Lab team, who observed 29,785 confirmed phishing emails abusing the Direct Send functionality across July and August 2026.

A phishing campaign abusing Microsoft 365’s Direct Send feature was observed to follow US Eastern business hours.

Attackers Abuse Microsoft Direct Send Function

Direct Send is a legitimate Microsoft 365 feature designed to allow devices such as printers and scanners, as well as legacy applications, to send emails without a dedicated account.

Attackers exploited this feature to send emails that appear to originate from trusted internal addresses, such as HR, accounting or admin.

Such Direct Send attacks allow the perpetrator to spread malicious payloads without the need to compromise an employee account or obtain their credentials. It also enables them to bypass the targeted organization's normal email security gateway by connecting directly to its Exchange Online MX endpoint.

“While authentication checks may detect that something is wrong, organizations using a domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (DMARC) monitoring policy can still allow the message to be delivered,” said the KnowBe4 report, published on September 10.

The KnowBe4 researchers found that approximately 35% of emails it classified as phishing emails carried attachments, “virtually all of which” classified as threats.

These included fake document requests, internal voicemail alerts, invoices and payment approvals and fake OneDrive file shares.

Additionally, 4023 of malicious emails used a reply-to address pointing to a different domain, routing employee responses directly to the attacker.

In one instance, a phishing email reached 900 recipients in a single send.