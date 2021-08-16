Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Half of US Hospitals Shut Down Networks Due to Ransomware

Nearly half (48%) of US hospitals have disconnected their networks in the past six months due to ransomware, according to a new study from Philips and CyberMDX.

The Perspectives in Healthcare Security Report is based on interviews with 130 IT and cybersecurity hospital executives and biomedical engineers and technicians.

The findings revealed the outsized impact ransomware continues to have on healthcare organizations (HCOs) after they battled a surge in attacks during the early months of the pandemic.

Respondents who admitted to shutting down networks due to ransomware were a mix of those who did so proactively to avoid a damaging breach and those forced to do so because of severe malware infection.

Medium-sized hospitals appear to have suffered most from the impact of such attacks. Of respondents that experienced a shutdown due to external factors, large facilities suffered an average of 6.2 hours downtime at the cost of $21,500 per hour. In comparison, mid-size hospitals averaged nearly 10 hours at $45,700 per hour.

Skills gaps and low levels of investment in cybersecurity were highlighted as possible contributing factors. Just 11% of respondents said cybersecurity is a “high priority” for spending, while nearly half of all respondent types claimed their medical device and IoT security staffing levels are inadequate.

More concerning still is that many hospitals still appear to be exposed to severe legacy vulnerabilities: 52% of respondents admitted they’re not protected against the BlueKeep bug, rising to 64% for WannaCry and 75% for NotPetya.

CyberMDX CEO, Azi Cohen, claimed the report would help to raise awareness of critical cybersecurity deficiencies among many HCOs.

“With new threat vectors emerging every day, healthcare organizations are facing an unprecedented level of challenges to their security,” he added. “Hospitals have a lot at stake — from revenue loss to reputational damage, and most importantly patient safety.”

One of the first steps towards improving security posture is comprehensive asset discovery and inventory. However, here too many HCOs are currently failing.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents claimed they rely on manual methods to calculate inventory, with many of those from mid-size hospitals (15%) and large hospitals (13%) admitting they have no way to determine the number of active or inactive devices on their networks.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

Do Open-Source Supply Chains Leave Security Gaps in Your Organization?

2
Opinion

Why Ransomware Protection Should Start with User Awareness

3
News

Delivery Scams Most Prominent Form of Smishing

4
News

Half of US Hospitals Shut Down Networks Due to Ransomware

5
News

"Jigsaw Puzzle" Phishing Attacks Use Morse Code to Hide

6
Opinion

#HowTo: Improve Ransomware Resilience Across Remote Working Environments

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!