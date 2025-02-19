Cyber Investor Insight Partners Suffers Security Breach

New York-based venture capital firm Insight Partners has confirmed it was hit by a cyber-attack in January 2025.

In a public statement published on February 18, the investment company said an unauthorized third party accessed some parts of its information systems through a “sophisticated social engineering attack”.

The intrusion was detected on January 16.

“As soon as this incident was detected, we moved quickly to contain, remediate, and start an investigation within a matter of hours,” the investment firm said.

The intrusion did not impact Insight’s operations and will likely not have any material impact on portfolio companies, Insight funds or other stakeholders, the company said.

Additionally, there is no evidence that the attacker could still access the company’s systems following the remediation measures taken.

Insight Partners also informed law enforcement and notified its partners and portfolio companies – which include several IT and cybersecurity companies, such as Armis, Checkmarx, Island, JFrog, Kaseya, PluralSight, Recorded Future, SentinelOne and Wiz.

“We are working diligently to determine the scope of the incident with the support of third-party cybersecurity experts, a leading forensic and eDiscovery expert, and external legal counsel, which, as shared with stakeholders, will take several weeks,” the firm said.

As of September 30, 2024, Insight Partners has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO.

