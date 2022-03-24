Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Investment Fraud Surges as Cybercrime Losses Hit $7bn in 2021

Cybercrime cases reported to the FBI last year racked up nearly $7bn in losses in 2021, with business email compromise (BEC) still by far the biggest money-maker for criminals.

The FBI’s latest Internet Crime Report for last year was compiled from cases reported to its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) over the period.

It found BEC cost victims nearly $2.4bn, up from last year’s $1.9bn but a smaller share of the total $6.9bn in losses in 2021.

While BEC now represents around a third of total losses, down from nearly half, investment fraud has surged into second place with victim losses of almost $1.5bn last year, around a fifth of the total.  This is up significantly from the $336m lost to these scams in 2020, which represented just 8% of total cybercrime losses that year.

It also saw investment fraud leapfrog romance scams, which made around $956m for criminals in 2021.

However, there’s a significant crossover between the two cybercrime types, according to the FBI.

“Many victims of romance scams also report being pressured into investment opportunities, especially using cryptocurrency,” the report explained.

“In 2021, the IC3 received more than 4325 complaints, with losses over $429m, from confidence fraud/romance scam victims who also reported the use of investments and cryptocurrencies, or ‘pig butchering’ – so named because victims’ investment accounts are fattened up before draining, much a like a pig before slaughter.”

In terms of volume, phishing and its variants remained the most popular cybercrime type in 2021, accounting for over 323,000 victims versus the 241,000 in 2020. In total, there were a little over 847,000 complaints made to the IC3, which is likely to represent just the tip of the iceberg of cybercrime.

Worryingly, the FBI received 649 complaints from critical infrastructure (CNI) providers last year that they’d been compromised by ransomware. Healthcare (148) and financial services (89) were the most likely to have been hit.

The figures are doubly concerning as the FBI only began recording such reports from midway through the year, in June.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Webinar

Combatting Surging Email-Based Attacks Through DMARC

2
Blog

Understanding DDoS Protection Options

3
Webinar

Reducing Third-Party Identity Risk During the Great Resignation and Beyond

4
News

ISACA: Two-Thirds of Cybersecurity Teams Are Understaffed

5
News

Ransomware Payments Hit Record Highs in 2021

6
News

Okta CSO: Lapsus Incident Was “Embarrassing”

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint