ISACA Launches AI-Centric Security Management Certification

ISACA has announced a new certification which will enable security professionals to demonstrate their ability to implement enterprise AI solutions while identifying, assessing, monitoring and mitigating risk in these tools.

The global professional association for cybersecurity credentials launched the new Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) certification on August 19.

ISACA noted that AAISM builds upon security management best practices found in Certified Information Security Managers (CISM) and Certified Information Systems Security Professionals (CISSP) qualifications.

Security professionals who already hold CISM or CISSP are eligible to pursue the AAISM certification.

AAISM is designed to equip cybersecurity leaders with the specialized skills needed to manage evolving security risks related to AI, implement policy and ensure its responsible and effective use across the organization.

In 2024, ISACA published research that found a lack of AI knowledge among digital trust professionals, with only 25% saying they were extremely or very familiar with AI.

Meanwhile, ISACA’s 2025 AI Pulse Poll found that 89% of digital trust professionals say they’ll need AI training within the next two years to advance their careers or even keep their current roles, with 45% saying they need it within the next six months.

“The AAISM credential validates information security managers’ commitment to elevating their expertise and proving they are attuned to how AI is reshaping enterprise security,” said Goh Ser Yoong, Head of Compliance, ADVANCE.AI, and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends and IT Risk Advisory Working Groups.

The new credential provides a comprehensive learning path across the following critical, globally validated domains:

AI governance and program management

AI risk management

AI technologies and controls

ISACA has also recently released a range of AI courses and resources, including the AI Threat Landscape and Ethical Perspectives in AI courses to support digital trust professionals.

AAISM joins the ISACA Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) credential, which can be earned by audit professionals who hold a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or other qualified high-level audit certification.

