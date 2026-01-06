Jaguar Land Rover's Q3 Sales Crash Amid Cyber-Attack Fallout

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to suffer the aftermath of the major cyber-attack in late August that disrupted its operations between September and November.

According to a financial statement published on January 5 by its owner, Tata Motors, the UK-based carmaker suffered a 25.1% year-on-year decline in retail sales during the third quarter of 2025, with just 79,600 vehicles sold.

The impact on manufacturing was even more severe, with shipments to car dealers (also known as wholesale volumes) collapsing to 59,200 units, as JLR struggled to recover from the breach.

This represents a 43% year-on-year drop and a 10.6% decline compared to the previous quarter.

Tata Motors confirmed that the cyber incident "significantly disrupted operations," forcing production halts across all factories in September. While output returned to normal by mid-November, delays in global distribution continued to weigh on sales.

The incident was described as the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), a UK-based independent organization which was launched in February 2025 to measure the impact of cyber incidents.

The independent body categorized the cyber-attack as a “systemic cyber event” and estimated that it caused a UK financial impact of £1.9bn ($2.55bn) and affected over 5000 UK organizations.

The CMC added that this cost “could be higher if operational technology has been significantly impacted or there are unexpected delays in bringing production back to pre-event levels.”

Additionally, the cyber-attack wasn’t the only challenge JLR faced at the end of 2025.

US tariffs on JLR exports further dented demand, contributing to a 37.7% plunge in North American retail sales. Other key markets also weakened, with declines of 13.3% in the UK, 26.9% in Europe and 18.4% in China. JLR has also started phasing the discontinuation of older Jaguar models ahead of its upcoming electric reboot, which led to lower volumes.

