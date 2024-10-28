New Type of Job Scam Targets Financially Vulnerable Populations

A surge in online job scams targeting financially vulnerable individuals has been identified by cybersecurity experts at Proofpoint.

Known as “job scamming,” this new tactic mirrors the existing “pig butchering” fraud model but aims at a broader audience by preying on job seekers looking for remote, flexible work.

While pig butchering scams typically focus on individuals with significant investment funds, these job scams seek smaller, faster payouts from financially struggling targets.

How the Scams Operate

Proofpoint’s analysis revealed that these scams are initiated through messaging apps and social media platforms. Fraudsters often pose as recruiters, offering enticing remote job opportunities in industries like music streaming, product reviews and even hotel ratings.

The scam unfolds as victims are prompted to register on a fake job portal with the promise of simple, paid tasks. Once registered, the victim is instructed to complete numerous “job” actions, such as product ratings or music reviews, before encountering technical issues that halt task completion and leave them with a negative account balance.

To address the balance, the scammers encourage the victim to make a deposit, suggesting that doing so will unlock high earning potential. This process repeats, with victims often losing hundreds or thousands of dollars to the fake platforms.

The Role of Social Proof in Scams

Proofpoint reports that group chats on platforms like Telegram or WhatsApp further reinforce the illusion of legitimacy. In these chats, other “workers” (typically the scammers themselves) share success stories to increase pressure on the victims.

The fake job schemes have been remarkably lucrative, with some scams generating over $300,000 in Bitcoin and Ethereum in only a few months. Analysis by the blockchain company Chainalysis confirmed that funds deposited into these scam platforms often flow into more extensive fraud networks.

Some key findings from the report include:

Fake websites impersonate legitimate brands such as Temu, TikTok and the Hotel Association of Canada

High engagement levels are maintained with victims to reinforce commitment to the “job”

Cryptocurrency wallet analysis revealed rapid accumulation of funds by fraudsters in short time frames

As a defense, Proofpoint emphasized caution toward unsolicited job offers on any platform and warned against requests for payment under any pretext.