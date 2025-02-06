The North Korean Lazarus group has attempted to target a Bitdefender researcher using the lure of a fake job offer via LinkedIn.
Bitdefender recognized this as a sophisticated malicious campaign which specifically targeted software developers and played out the attack within a sandbox environment.
Alina Bizga, Security Analyst at Bitdefender, told Infosecurity that the firm’s employee engaged with the fake recruitment campaign to observe how it worked, knowing that there have been cases where job seekers on LinkedIn were delivered malware.
The active campaign was designed to steal credentials and deliver malware in its environment. The researcher downloaded suspected malicious code in a safe sandbox environment.
“We only recommend downloading the malicious payload in sandbox environments, in which it can be safely analyzed. We strongly advise against untrained individuals attempting this, as the risk of severe infection is high,” Bizga said.
Bitdefender researchers wrote in a blog that the objectives for such a campaign go beyond personal data theft.
“By compromising people working in sectors such as aviation, defense and nuclear industries, they aim to exfiltrate classified information, proprietary technologies and corporate credentials. In this case, executing the malware on enterprise devices could grant attackers access to sensitive company data, amplifying the damage,” they wrote.
They warned developers to be on guard against these tactics by the North Korean nation-state actor, with Lazarus likely to be targeting many individuals using this technique.
Fake Job Offer Leads to Infostealer Download
The attack began when the Bitdefender employee was contacted via a LinkedIn message about an opportunity to collaborate on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.
The details of the job itself were vague, but inducements around remote working, flexibility and pay were provided.
When the target expressed interest in the opportunity, the attackers requested their CV or personal GitHub repository link. These submitted files can be used by the nefarious actor to harvest information and use it to further legitimize the conversation with the victim.
Once the requested information was received, the attacker shared a repository containing the minimum viable product (MVP) of the project and a feedback form to be answered after executing the demo.
Opening these files resulted in malicious code being downloaded from a third-party endpoint. Bitdefender identified this code as a cross-platform infostealer that can be deployed on Windows, MacOS and Linux operating systems.
This infostealer was engineered to target a range of popular cryptocurrency wallets by searching for crypto-related browsing extensions.
Once located, the malware collected important files corresponding to these extensions while also collecting login data of the used browsers. This data was then exfiltrated to a malicious IP address that appeared to contain other malicious files on the server.
After the infostealer successfully exfiltrated login and extension-related data, it downloaded and executed a Python script named main99_65.py. This script set the stage for the next phase of the operation – the download of three additional Python modules:
- mlip.py. This module monitors system-wide clipboard changes for crypto-related data, before sending this information to a remote attacker-controlled server
- pay.py. This reports system/network information to the attackers, and searches for and exfiltrates valuable files to the command and control (C2) server
- bow.py. This module extracts and exfiltrates sensitive browser data, such as logins and payment information, for Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems
Another payload, a .NET binary, dropped further dependencies. One of the dependencies added malicious binaries to the exception list of Microsoft Defender, while also downloading and starting a Tor Proxy Server to communicate with the C2.
The .NET binary also exfiltrated “fingerprinting” information about the victim, including the name of the host, the GPU name and public IP address.
Additionally, it downloaded another malicious executable from the Tor C2 server. This contained multiple modules, including a backdoor for data collection, a cryptominer and a keylogger to capture, store and exfiltrate keystrokes.
Lazarus’ Complex and Sophisticated Tactics
The analysis of the malware and operational tactics employed in the attack closely aligned with recent campaigns by the North Korean APT group Lazarus.
In January 2025, SecurityScorecard reported that the threat actor has been targeting software developers with fake freelance job offers to steal sensitive data from developer environments, including source code, secrets and configuration files and cryptocurrency wallet keys.
This tactic is part of broader efforts by the group to generate revenue for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) regime.
The Bitdefender researchers emphasized the complex and wide-ranging nature of the new campaign. The malware used was compatible across different platforms, had a variety of exfiltration methods, and included modules for keylogging, system reconnaissance, file harvesting and continuous C2 communication.
“The threat actors' infection chain is complex, containing malicious software written in multiple programming languages and using a variety of technologies, such as multi-layered Python scripts that recursively decode and execute themselves, a JavaScript stealer that first harvests browser data before pivoting to further payloads, and .NET-based stagers capable of disabling security tools, configuring a Tor proxy, and launching crypto miners,” they noted.
Developers Urged to Be Vigilant
Bitdefender urged developers to look out for suspicious signs when contacted about job opportunities on LinkedIn. These include:
- Vague job descriptions, with no corresponding job posting on the platform
- Frequent spelling errors and refusal to provide alternative contact methods, such as corporate emails or phone numbers
- Being sent suspicious repositories that belong to users with random names and lack proper documentation or contributions
- Being asked to run unverified code on your computer
