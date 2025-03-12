Machine Identities Outnumber Humans Increasing Risk Seven-Fold

A surge in machine identities, faster threat detection and a significant drop in vulnerabilities are shaping the future of cloud security, according to a new report published by Sysdig today.

Machine identities now outnumber human users by 40,000 to 1 and present 7.5 times more risk, according to the report. Managing these identities has become increasingly difficult as organizations expand their cloud operations.

Meanwhile, the adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) has surged by 500% over the past year. Despite this rapid growth, organizations have improved security, reducing publicly exposed AI workloads by 38%.

An Evolving Threat Landscape

The cloud threat landscape is evolving, but security teams are keeping pace, according to Sysdig.

Mature organizations are detecting threats in under five seconds and initiating response actions in just 3.5 minutes – well within the 10-minute window attackers often exploit.

Vulnerability management has also improved significantly, as organizations are shifting their focus to fixing only the vulnerabilities that pose real threats. The percentage of in-use vulnerabilities in production workloads has dropped below 6%, marking a 64% improvement over the last two years.

However, while containerization remains central to cloud infrastructure, new challenges have emerged. For the first time, 60% of containers now exist for one minute or less, reflecting a shift toward ephemeral workloads. Additionally, container images have quintupled in size, increasing security risks and operational inefficiencies.

Growing Reliance on Open Source Security

The report highlighted the growing reliance on open-source security tools. Over 60% of Fortune 500 companies now use Falco, an open-source threat detection tool, demonstrating increased trust in community-driven security solutions.

However, attackers are also leveraging open-source software, using publicly available malware for their operations.

With cloud environments growing, staying ahead of threats requires constant attention. The Sysdig report highlights the need for automation and real-time response to address emerging security risks effectively.