Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Malicious Npm Packages Designed to Steal Discord Tokens

Security researchers have discovered yet another supply chain attack campaign using malicious npm packages, this time targeting Discord users.

Kaspersky said it identified four suspicious packages in the popular npm repository. It has named the campaign, which features malicious, obfuscated Python and JavaScript code, LofyLife.

The purpose of the campaign appears to be to steal Discord tokens and users’ card data.

“The Python malware is a modified version of an open source token logger called Volt Stealer. It is intended to steal Discord tokens from infected machines, along with the victim’s IP address, and upload them via HTTP,” said Kaspersky.

“The JavaScript malware we dubbed ‘Lofy Stealer’ was created to infect Discord client files in order to monitor the victim’s actions. It detects when a user logs in, changes email or password, enables/disables multi-factor authentication (MFA) and adds new payment methods, including complete bank card details. Collected information is also uploaded to the remote endpoint whose address is hard-coded.”

The campaign is yet another example of a growing threat to the developer community and downstream customers – of devs unwittingly downloading malware as they use open source packages to accelerate time-to-market.

Garwood Pang, senior security researcher at Tigera, explained that stolen Discord tokens could be leveraged in follow-on spear-phishing attacks on victims' friends.

“Npm provides one of the most popular package managers for JavaScript. This allows developers access to a huge library of open source packages to enhance their code. However, due to the ease of use and the amount of listing, an inexperienced developer can easily import malicious packages without their knowledge,” he warned.

“With more than 11 million users using npm, the potential audience of a successful supply chain attack is significant compared to targeting a specific company.”

That has made npm an increasingly popular target. Earlier this month, security researchers discovered more than two dozen npm modules containing obfuscated JavaScript code designed to steal form data from the apps they were deployed to.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Webinar

Combating Digital Threats in the Modern Workplace

2
News

Euro Police Bust €3m Internet Fraud Gang

3
News

RaaS Groups Forced to Change Tack as Payments Decline

4
News

Malicious Npm Packages Designed to Steal Discord Tokens

5
News

Spanish Police Arrest Alleged Radioactive Monitoring Hackers

6
News

Ransomware Group Demands £500,000 From School

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint