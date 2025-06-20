Meta To Introduce Full Passkey Support for Facebook on Mobiles

Meta is set to allow Facebook and Messenger users to use passkeys as a login option on mobile devices.

The tech giant announced on June 18 that it was rolling out passkeys for the Facebook app on iOS and Android and will soon do the same for the Messenger app.

As an alternative to passwords, passkeys allow users to log in to websites and apps securely using fingerprints, face recognition or a PIN code. Passkeys are believed to be more phishing-resistant than SMS or email-based multifactor authentication (MFA) methods.

The technology behind passkeys was developed by the Fast Identity Online (FIDO Alliance), an open industry association focused on reducing the world’s reliance on passwords, which counts Meta as one of its members.

Users will soon be able to set up and manage their passkey in Facebook’s and Messenger’s Accounts Center, within the Settings menu.

Spencer Starkey, executive VP for EMEA at SonicWall, commented: “By implementing such a solution, companies can protect their employees, customers, and partners from email-based threats and ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their communications."

In May 2025, a FIDO Alliance report found that over a third (36%) of people have had at least one online account compromised due to weak or stolen passwords in the past year.

Around half (48%) of the world’s top 100 websites have already integrated passkey support, the research also stated.

Read now: Passkeys Set to Protect GOV.UK Accounts Against Cyber-Attacks