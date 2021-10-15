Missouri Governor Slammed for Vow to Prosecute Researcher

Missouri governor Mike Parson has been widely criticized for seeking to prosecute news reporters who disclosed a vulnerability on a state education website.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a story on Wednesday about how its team discovered a web app flaw on the site that leaked teacher information, including 100,000 Social Security numbers (SSNs).

The SSNs were apparently available in the site’s source code, available to anyone who wanted to right-click on the page.

The journalists reported the security snafu to the Missouri state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), which fixed the issue before publication of the story.

However, that hasn’t stopped Parson from a bizarre tirade against the ‘hackers’ in a press conference and on Twitter, in which he vowed to prosecute them for “unlawfully” accessing the teacher data.

“This matter is serious. The state is committing to bring to justice anyone who hacked our system and anyone who aided or encouraged them to do so – in accordance with what Missouri law allows and requires,” he said on the social media site.