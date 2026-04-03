A credential theft campaign that targeted C-suite executives and senior personnel at major global organizations from November 2025 to March 2026 has been uncovered by researchers at Abnormal.

They have detailed a previously undocumented phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform called Venom that served as the campaign’s engine in the infrastructure backend.

Credential Harvesting Attack Explained

The Lures: SharePoint Notifications and QR Code

The campaign involved SharePoint document-sharing notifications sent as lures to a selected list of CEOs, CFOs, chairmen and VP-level executives across over 20 industry verticals.

The lures leveraged financial report themes to encourage targets to scan a QR code embedded directly in the email body.

Additionally, the phishing template employs multiple evasion tactics to bypass detection.

To avoid signature-based scans, each email includes randomized throwaway HTML element altering the structure with every send.

A fabricated five-message email thread tailored to the target is also automatically inserted into the phishing email. The victim’s email prefix is converted into a display name, used in the "From" fields alongside a generated signature with their real details (name, email, company website and a fake phone number).

A second, randomly generated persona acts as the correspondent, while message bodies pull from fixed templates (e.g. meeting requests, financial tables) with multilingual text to mimic legitimate corporate communication.

This combination of noise, personalization, and diversity helps evade spam classifiers.

Filtering Out Non-Human Traffic to Isolate Targets

Once scanned the QR code leads to a landing page acting as a fake verification checkpoint, to determine whether the visitor is a real human target or something else, such as a security scanner, a sandbox or an automated tool.

“Visitors who pass all checks are routed to the credential harvester. Everyone else hits a dead end, with no indication that anything suspicious was encountered,” the Abnormal researchers noted in an April 2 report.

Multifactor Authentication Rendered Ineffective

Victims are then faced with one of two credential-harvesting methods.

In the first, an adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) setup perfectly mimics the victim’s real login portal, complete with their company branding, pre-filled email and even their organization’s actual identity provider, while silently relaying credentials and multifactor authentication (MFA) codes to Microsoft’s live systems.