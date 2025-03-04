North Korean-linked hackers are pursuing the fake IT worker scheme with new tactics, according to human risk security company Nisos.

The firm is tracking a global network of IT workers posing as Vietnamese, Japanese and Singaporean nationals who are attempting to obtain employment in remote engineering and full-stack blockchain developer positions in Japan and the US.

In a March 4 report, it shared that it identified six personas – two of whom appear to have gained employment and four looking to obtain remote positions.

All are using GitHub to create new personas or reuse existing GitHub accounts and portfolio content from older personas to backstop their new personas.