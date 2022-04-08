Northern Ireland TrustFord Sites Hit by Ransomware Gang

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is currently investigating a cyber-attack across TrustFord branches throughout the UK.

The vehicle dealer group revealed the attack, which is believed to have been committed by the Conti ransomware gang, affected the firm’s internal systems. In particular, access to the internet and phones within the business was affected.

However, TrustFord assured customers that sites remain open and trading. Additionally, the attack did not impact Ford Motor Company Systems.

The ICO said in a statement: “Ford Retail Limited has made us aware of an incident and we are making enquiries.”

In response to the cyber-attack, a spokesperson from TrustFord said: “TrustFord can confirm that some of its internal IT systems have been affected by a cyber incident. There is no impact to Ford Motor Company systems. TrustFord’s 65 sites in the UK and Channel Islands remain open and trading.

“Protecting customer data is our top priority and TrustFord has engaged third-party experts to investigate and contain this incident.

“TrustFord has also informed the appropriate regulatory authorities. Our relationships with customers are our foremost priority and we will make any notifications in line with our regulatory obligations.”

On its website, a statement read: “While we are currently investigating an incident that has caused some ongoing internal system outages, we are open for business and able to answer your enquiries as usual using the website enquiry forms or by phone.”