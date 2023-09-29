Recent weeks have witnessed a significant increase in cyber-attacks targeting the US Postal Service (USPS), mainly through phishing and smishing campaigns.

The surge in these attacks has prompted DomainTools researchers to delve into their origins and implications, with findings described in an advisory published on Thursday.

One smishing message raised suspicions due to its peculiar language, suggesting the involvement of a non-native English speaker or reliance on translation services.

The investigation further traced a domain marked with a high-risk score, leading to the discovery of 163 related domains associated with email addresses following a familiar naming convention.

Deeper exploration revealed a Facebook account connected to one of these email addresses, shedding light on the potential identity of the threat actor – a suspected Iranian national residing and working in Tehran. This discovery aligns with the initial observation that the smishing campaign’s lure text likely wasn’t authored by a native English speaker.

The DomainTools research underscores the persistent threat posed by phishing and smishing campaigns, emphasizing their impact on both individuals and organizations.

“Even though phishing and smishing campaigns have become an unfortunate daily fact of life, they remain a significant source of prospective harm for not only individuals but the companies and organizations whose services they use,” reads the advisory.

“The resulting harm both from a loss perspective as well as the emotional toll on individuals, is added to the cost in time, money, and resources that companies face in defending their customers and ensuring that their brand reputation and business operations are not impacted.”

The security firm also said the ability to swiftly and comprehensively identify the infrastructure and individuals behind these campaigns is crucial for cybersecurity entities.

“For those organizations and the law enforcement agencies that help combat and prosecute these criminal acts, being able to quickly and thoroughly identify the infrastructure and individuals associated with it becomes important in minimizing the harm it causes.”