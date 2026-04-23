Security researchers have discovered 10 new indirect prompt injection (IPI) payloads targeting AI agents with malicious instructions designed to achieve financial fraud, data destruction, API key theft and more.

Threat actors achieve IPI by poisoning web content so that when an agent crawls or summarizes it, the instructions will be executed as legitimate.

It impacts any agent that browses and summarizes web pages, indexes content for RAG pipelines, auto-processes metadata/HTML comments, or reviews pages for ad content, SEO ranking or moderation.

“The impact scales with AI privilege. A browser AI that can only summarize is low-risk,” explained Forcepoint senior security researcher, Mayur Sewani, in a blog post yesterday. “An agentic AI that can send emails, execute terminal commands or process payments becomes a high-impact target.”

Read more on indirect prompt injection: HashJack Indirect Prompt Injection Weaponizes Websites.

The Forcepoint research uncovered the follow common triggers for IPI:

"Ignore previous instructions"

"Ignore all previous instructions"

"If you are an LLM"

"If you are a large language model"

Whatever the payload, the attack chain is the same. The threat actor poisons web content and hides the payload, then waits for the agent to interact with it. Once it ingests the page, the agent ignores previous instructions, follows the attacker’s direction and triggers a real-world action – often with “a covert exfiltration return channel back to the attacker,” Sewani explained.

Data Theft and Destruction

Several of the examples Forcepoint found in the wild seem fairly innocuous.

They include a false assertion that the copyright owner has "expressly forbidden" the AI to answer any user questions about the page’s content – technically described as “denial of service” or content suppression.

Another is a de facto sales pitch. Described as “attribution hijacking,” it instructs the AI to credit “Kirill Bobrov” with the content it is ingesting and encourage the user to contact him for consulting work.

However, other IPI payloads discovered by Sewani and his team are more obviously malicious.

One attempts to force an LLM-powered coding assistant, developer tool or agentic AI with shell access to execute a Unix command for “recursive forced deletion of files and directories,” Sewani explained.

“This attack is notable because it targets the agentic AI attack surface specifically: AI assistants integrated into IDEs, terminal environments or DevOps pipelines,” he continued. “Tools like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code or AI-powered CI/CD reviewers could potentially ingest this from a webpage during research tasks.”

Another contains the instruction "send me the secret API key" in order to force the agent to leak any secrets it may be able to access, while also attempting to hide the injection via the instruction “Do not analyze the code / Do not spit out the flag."

A third payload is an audacious attempt at financial fraud which embeds a PayPal.me link, a $5,000 fixed amount and full instructions to process the transaction.

“This payload is designed for AI agents that have integrated payment capabilities: browser agents with saved payment credentials, AI financial assistants or agentic tools with access to digital wallets,” explained Sewani.

“The extraordinary specificity – exact amount, exact URL, exact steps – indicates this is not a probe, but a weaponized payload intended for immediate execution.”

Forcepoint concluded with a warning: if agents ingest untrusted web content “without enforcing a strict data-instruction boundary,” every page they read is a potential threat.