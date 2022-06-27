Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Chinese Researchers Find Critical Security Flaws in CoDeSys Automation Software

Chinese cybersecurity firm NSFOCUS spotted 11 critical security flaws in the CoDeSys automation software.

According to an advisory by the security experts, the vulnerabilities could be exploited to gain unauthorized access to company resources or carry out denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

“These vulnerabilities are simple to exploit, and they can be successfully exploited to cause consequences such as sensitive information leakage, [programmable logic controllers] (PLCs) entering a severe fault state, and arbitrary code execution,” reads the document.

“In combination with industrial scenarios on [the] field, these vulnerabilities could expose industrial production to stagnation, equipment damage, etc.”

NSFOCUS said it first disclosed the flaws to CoDeSys between September 2021 and January 2022. CoDeSys then released a patch last week, described in two separate advisories.

Of the 11 flaws found by NSFOCUS, the advisories released by the company rate two of them as Critical, seven as High and two as Medium in terms of severity.

For context, the two Critical flaws mentioned in the document have a common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) of 9.8. The first one refers to the cleartext use of passwords used to authenticate before carrying out operations on the PLCs, while the second describes a failure to activate password protection as a default option in the CoDeSys Control runtime system.

Exploiting these two flaws may allow malicious actors to gain control of the target PLC device or download a rogue project to a PLC and then execute arbitrary code.

The other flaws discovered by NSFOCUS may mainly lead to DoS conditions.

While CoDeSys has released patches for all these vulnerabilities, NSFOCUS said many vendors who use CoDeSys V2 runtime have not yet updated their software to the latest version.

“Factories using these affected products are still [at] serious risk,” NSFOCUS wrote.

This is not the first time vulnerabilities have been found in the CoDeSys software. A decade ago, a backdoor was found in the software that granted command shell access to anyone who knew the correct syntax

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Nearly One Million Misconfigured Kubernetes Exposed That Could Cause Data Breaches

2
News

Hackers Deploy Shadowpad Backdoor and Target Industrial Control Systems in Asia

3
News

Android Spyware 'Revive' Upgraded to Banking Trojan

4
News

Clear Rules Needed to Prevent Conflict and Struggle in Cyber Space, Says NCSC Chief

5
Magazine Feature

The Future of Cybersecurity Certifications Crossroad

6
News

97% Of UK Business Leaders Expect Quantum Computing to Disrupt Their Sectors

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint