Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Researchers Warn of Teen Hacking Group on Discord

Security researchers are urging parents to take a greater interest in their children’s online activities after discovering a hacking group on Discord populated by teenagers.

Avast claimed the online community is advertising and sharing malware on the popular messaging platform.

“The group advertises easy-to-use malware builders and toolkits so that users can DIY their own ransomware, information stealers, and crypto miners,” the vendor explained in a blog post.

“The malware builders provide an easy entry – they require no actual programming, just customization of functions and appearance – into this activity and allow kids to prank people and make money. And the community aspect of a Discord server also provides a sense of camaraderie and community.”

Avast urged parents to have more honest discussions with their children about the dangers they might encounter in different online spaces. Rather than prohibit actions, they should ask questions to help teens make better-informed decisions, it said.

Offensive Security chief strategy officer, Jim O’Gorman, argued that a talent for hacking could be refocused into a positive outcome for the teens involved and the cybersecurity industry.

“If you are worried your kids are involved in antisocial hacking activities the only solution you need is the traditional one of engaging with your kid, talking to them, trying to understand what motivates them, and redirect the energy to an area that is productive and can sync them up with a peer group that they are interested in while being productive,” he continued.

“There are a ton of resources online and on Discord to help people start cybersecurity careers and the industry needs them. That’s not to mention various hacking challenges, open source projects, and so many more ongoing efforts that would love to capture that energy. But step one is you have to be able to communicate with your kid in a non-judgmental manner.”

A report from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) earlier this year claimed that children as young as nine had launched DDoS attacks thanks to easy-to-use online services. It revealed a 107% increase in reports to police of students deploying DDoS attacks from 2019 to 2020.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Microsoft Spots Updated Cryptomining Malware Tool Targeting Linux Systems

2
News

New 'SessionManager' Backdoor Targeting Microsoft Exchange Servers Worldwide

3
News

Threat Actor Claims Responsibility For IBM and Stanford University Hack

4
News

Trust Key to Space Travel, Like Cybersecurity, Says Astronaut Tim Peake

5
Opinion

Applying Infosecurity Principles and Practices to Cognitive Security

6
Blog

What Law Firms Need to Know About Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint