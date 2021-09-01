SAP HANA SECURITY Solution Acquired by XYPRO

Cybersecurity company XYPRO Technology Corporation has acquired a critical security and compliance monitoring platform for SAP HANA and Linux environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The acquisition of Workload Aware Security (WASL) was announced on Tuesday along with the news that HPE will continue to sell and distribute the WASL tool.

XYPRO said the deal would bring its mission-critical security expertise to the Open Systems and SAP HANA markets and customers. The company added that while it will support existing deployments of WASL and ongoing renewals, innovations to the platform will be made "to ensure SAP HANA customers remain secure and compliant."

The WASL platform makes it possible to perform a one-click assessment and remediation of Linux workloads and SAP HANA environments, cutting down the amount of time and money it takes to determine whether an application is compliant with the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG).

"This acquisition further solidifies the strong partnership between XYPRO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and positions XYPRO for even greater growth into new market segments," said Steve Tcherchian, chief product officer at XYPRO.

"Just like NonStop customers have for over 35 years, SAP HANA customers now benefit from XYPRO's cybersecurity experience, secure development practices and strategic business relationships while enjoying great support and leading-edge security solutions."

Jeff Kyle, vice president and general manager, data solutions at HPE, said that the deal would help to strengthen security features in HPE's mission-critical solutions.

"We are committed to making cybersecurity a critical component to our mission-critical solutions to ensure reliable security monitoring and management of always-on activity," said Kyle.

"Our long-standing collaboration with XYPRO addresses these essential security needs and joint customers will further benefit from XYPRO's upcoming plans to integrate the Workload Aware Security (WASL) platform with its existing capabilities to target SAP HANA workloads.

"As a leader in delivering solutions for SAP HANA workloads, HPE will further strengthen security features in mission-critical solutions such as in the HPE Superdome Flex server, which is an ideally suited platform for a range of industries leveraging SAP."