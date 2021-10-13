Security Serious Unsung Heroes 2021 Winners Announced

The winners of the sixth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards were unveiled last night during an entertaining ceremony at St. Bart’s Brewery in London.

The lively event was compered by award-winning screenwriter, author, comedian, actor and worldwide speaker on fraud and identity theft, Bennett Arron. Last year's ceremony was streamed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards are designed to recognize the efforts of UK cybersecurity professionals and teams in helping advance the country’s cyber protections and raise awareness of security issues.

Yvonne Eskenzi, lead organiser of Security Serious Week and co-founder of Eskenzi PR, commented: “Cybersecurity and the people within this industry are often not given the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

“By hosting this event, we are shining a light on all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to protect organizations from the threat of cybercrime. Thanks to our fantastic sponsors, we were able to host an amazing party at no charge to our attendees and acknowledge all the incredible and talented people in this industry!”

The judging panel for the awards was comprised of Brian Higgins from Comparitech, Oliver Pickup, award-winning writer, Yvonne Eskenzi and Infosecurity Magazine's very own editor, Eleanor Dallaway.

The winners across all categories were as follows:

Cyber Writer – Andy Gill

– Andy Gill Best Security Awareness Campaign – Talion RansomAware

– Talion RansomAware Data Guardian – Emily Overton

– Emily Overton Best Educator – Winner: Jackie Riley; Highly Commended: Lorna Armitage and Andrea Cullen, CAPSLOCK

– Winner: Jackie Riley; Highly Commended: Lorna Armitage and Andrea Cullen, CAPSLOCK Godfather/Godmother of Security – Colonel John Doody

– Colonel John Doody Best Ethical Hacker / Pentester – Dale Pavey and Guy Morley from NCC Group

– Dale Pavey and Guy Morley from NCC Group Apprentice/Rising Star – Winner: Jenny Codes; Highly Commended: Daniel Dodds

– Winner: Jenny Codes; Highly Commended: Daniel Dodds Security Leader/Mentor – Marilise de Villiers

– Marilise de Villiers Security Avengers – Winner: CyberNews Research Team; Highly Commended: Sainsbury’s

– Winner: CyberNews Research Team; Highly Commended: Sainsbury’s CISO Supremo – Alison Dyer

After being crowned ‘Godfather of Security’, Colonel John Doody said: “I am emotionally overwhelmed and humbled to be selected for this prestigious award. I am in my 63rd year in the profession, including my total commitment to the national cybersecurity posture, and will continue to serve the nation as long as I am able. Cybersecurity is the biggest growth profession in the UK and I am so privileged to be recognized for my dedicated evangelism on the subject.”