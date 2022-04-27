Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Smile Brands Breach Impacts 2.5 Million Individuals

The number of individuals affected by a data breach at one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States has increased to more than 2.5 million.

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, disclosed a data security incident involving ransomware back in June 2021. The company became aware of a ransomware attack affecting some of its computer systems on April 24 2021.

An investigation into the incident determined that certain protected health information (PHI) had been acquired by an unauthorized third-party.

Data compromised in the incident included patients’ names, addresses, telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health insurance information and/or diagnosis information.

Smile Brands’ report to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, made in June 2021, indicated that 1200 patients were being notified of the data breach. 

That number was later revised to 199,683 individuals. In the most recent update, supplied to the Maine Attorney General’s Office on April 12 2022, the total number of individuals affected by the breach was listed as 2,592,494.

It wasn’t apparent whether the breach had impacted Smile Brands employees as well as its patients. 

In the most recent version of Smile Brands’ data breach notice, recipients are warned that an unauthorized third party may have acquired their “personal financial information” and “government-issued identification number.”

In December 20201, a lawsuit was filed against Smile Brands and Sahawneh Dental – one of Smile Brands’ 700 affiliated dental offices – over the ransomware attack and related data exposure. 

The 30-page suit claims that the defendants “negligently left their computer systems open to attack” and that the contents of those systems “were available for the unauthorized person(s) to access, view, acquire and exfiltrate for their nefarious use.”

“Twenty years ago, hacking victims would lose data and say, ‘Oh well, the data’s gone.’ Attribution and extortion were less of a concern as a platform for sharing or selling stolen data did not exist like it does today,” commented Matthew Warner, CTO and co-founder at Blumira.

“Today, ransomware is much more focused on blackmailing victims, getting data and doing more with that data.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Webinar

Why APIs will be the No:1 Enterprise Attack Vector in 2022

2
News

Cyber Skills Gap Linked to Breaches

3
News

Smile Brands Breach Impacts 2.5 Million Individuals

4
Opinion

Why No-Code Automation is the Future of SecOps

5
News

Private Investigator Admits Role in Hedge Fund Hack

6
News Feature

BT and Toshiba Launch Groundbreaking Quantum Communication Service

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint