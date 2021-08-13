Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Sporting Fans Heavily Targeted by Bad Bots This Summer

Bad bot activity rose on sporting and betting sites during sporting events such as Tour De France, EURO 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.

Imperva Research Labs has revealed that punters were left at risk of account takeover (ATO) attacks, leaving their digital wallets vulnerable to exploitation. Alarmingly, during the Tokyo Olympics, the company saw a spike in search engine impersonators during the first week and by week two, it grew by 103% above average.

“Bad bots typically masquerade as legitimate users to remain undetected,” explained Imperva researchers in a blog post. “Incoming traffic to sporting sites saw an unusual 48% increase in Yahoo impersonators, 66% increase in Baidu impersonators and 88% increase in Google impersonators.

“Imperva Research Labs also found ATO attacks grew 43% the week prior to the start of the Olympic Games, and spiked 74% during the first week of competition.”

In the run up to the EURO 2020 football tournament, the organization monitored a 96% year-on-year increase in bot traffic on global sporting sites. ATO attacks also spiked by two or three times the daily average on the days when England played.

Imperva also monitored a pattern of attacks getting larger as the tournament progressed with a notable peak occurring at the start of the Round of 16 teams. 

A similar trend was spotted at the beginning of the Tour De France—bot activity on sporting and gambling sites spiked 52% as the race was scheduled to begin.

“Bot comment spammers were pervasive, with traffic increasing 62%,” the blog post stated. “The spammers took advantage of the interest in the event to post comments in Russian about an array of topics including: adult sites, crypto, coupons/discounts, casino sites and loans and investment opportunities.”

ATO attacks are a type of fraud where cyber-criminals use a botnet to gain illegal access to accounts that belong to other users. According to Imperva, this is usually achieved through brute force login techniques such as credential stuffing, credential cracking or a dictionary attack.

“Gambling sites are a lucrative target for account takeover attacks because user profiles often have financial information or even funds stored,” explained the blog post. “A successful account takeover can result in financial fraud, theft of personal data or sensitive business information.”

According to the Imperva Bad Bot Report 2021, websites face an ATO attack 16% of the time. The report also found that one third of all login attempts in 2020 were malicious. With the English Premier League and other elite football leagues in Europe set to begin playing matches and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and football World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, the organization is concerned that the threat of bad bots targeting fans during these global sporting events is likely to grow.

“The bad bot problem is increasingly complex as automated web activity accounted for more than a quarter of all web traffic in 2020,” Imperva added in its blog post. “This trend is likely to grow as fans spend more time online searching for scores, placing bets and engaging in sport community forums. To mitigate automated threats across web, mobile and APIs, companies must take proactive steps to keep their users’ data secure.”

The organization advises that sporting and betting sites should block or CAPTCHA outdated user agents and browsers, block known hosting providers and proxy services, monitor for failed login attempts and evaluate a bot protection solution such as web application and API protection (WAAP). 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

UK Government Launches New Program to Expand Cyber Sector

2
News

Sporting Fans Heavily Targeted by Bad Bots This Summer

3
News

Over a Third of Organizations Damaged by Ransomware or Breach

4
News

Hacker Partially Returns Money Stolen in Cryptocurrency Heist

5
Magazine Feature

R-E-S-P-E-C-T in S-E-C-U-R-I-T-Y

6
News

Chanel Apologizes for Data Breach

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!