Swiss Government Targeted by Series of Cyber-Attacks

The websites of several Swiss federal agencies and state-linked companies were inaccessible on Monday, June 12, 2023, due to a cyber-attack, Switzerland’s finance ministry has confirmed.

The Swiss authorities added that "specialists in the federal administration quickly noticed the attack" and are "taking measures to restore accessibility to websites and applications as quickly as possible."

The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was claimed by NoName, a pro-Russia threat group specializing in such attacks against Ukrainian and European organizations.

The group also claimed a similar attack against the Swiss Parliament on June 7-8.