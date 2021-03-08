TiG Acquires ThirdSpace

British tech company TiG Data Intelligence has successfully completed the acquisition of identity and security company ThirdSpace.

ThirdSpace began life in 2002 as Oxford Computer Group UK. The company's first ever client, University West of England, is still working with them today.

Operating as a specialist arm of TiG, ThirdSpace will retain its independent capability and expertise and its current management structure.

“We are delighted to be realising one of ThirdSpace’s strategic goals in expanding our security capabilities with a full Managed Service Cloud offering," said Neil Coughlan, CEO at ThirdSpace.

"With Microsoft as our combined platform of choice, and with our joint security and management proposition, ThirdSpace and TiG are uniquely positioned to give our clients the peace of mind that they remain in control.”

Coughlan will join the TiG board as chief strategy officer. ThirdSpace's sales director, Nick Lamidey, will join the TiG board as chief sales officer.

Established in 2001, TiG is a multi-award-winning managed service provider and the largest UK-based specialist provider to the financial services sector.

"We have a long-established and strong relationship with TiG," stated ThirdSpace on March 4. "As a team, we know and trust them implicitly, and as an organization they share the same culture of supporting and developing great people to enable client success."

By joining forces, TiG and ThirdSpace now have over 210 employees tasked with the mission of delivering security, data, and identity solutions. The group said its ambition is to become the UK's leading advanced digital MSP.

Des Lekerman, CEO at TiG, said: “Over the years and with a number of strategic acquisitions, we have built a business that we are extremely proud of. This acquisition is transformational as we can now provide a deeper and broader set of services to our clients. There is huge demand in the market for an advanced digital MSP with a customer-centric flexible approach. The combined suite of services are a key differentiator in the market and a fantastic opportunity for all our people."

The acquisition was completed with the financial backing of minority investor BGF.