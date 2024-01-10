Cyber Insecurity and Misinformation Top WEF Global Risk List

The latest World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2024 highlighted the rising tide of cyber threats and places misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk globally. It also warned of low-cost crime havens and issues surrounding concentrated AI power in few hands. Misinformation and Undermining Truth Misinformation and disinformation have emerged as the most severe global risk anticipated over the next two years.

Source: World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2024

The WEF noted that misinformation and disinformation has risen rapidly and the risk is likely to become more acute as elections in several economies take place this year. The report highlighted that the widespread use of misinformation and disinformation, and tools to disseminate it, may undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments. Easy-to-use interfaces to large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) models have already enabled an explosion in falsified information and so-called ‘synthetic’ content, from sophisticated voice cloning to counterfeit websites, the WEF noted. While there is regulation emerging which seeks to combat online disinformation and illegal content, the World Economic Forum said that the speed and effectiveness of regulation is unlikely to match the pace of development. Risk of Cyber-Attacks High on the Agenda The risk of cyber-attacks and cyber insecurity remained a top concern for many stakeholders surveyed in the Global Risks Report 2024. Examining the current risk landscape, cyber-attacks were cited by 39% of those questioned, the fifth biggest concern for 2024. Extreme weather topped the risk landscape (66%), followed by AI-generated mis and disinformation (53%), societal and/or political polarization (46%) then cost-of-living crisis (42%).

Source: World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2024