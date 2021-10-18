Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Twitch: No Passwords Were Taken in Data Breach

A massive breach at one of the world’s biggest gaming platforms earlier this month may not be as bad as first thought, with the firm claiming that no passwords were exposed in the incident.

Security experts roundly criticized Amazon-owned Twitch after an anonymous user posted a 125GB torrent link to 4Chan, and claimed to have leaked every digital property owned by the firm.

However, in an update on Friday, Twitch claimed that user passwords were not impacted.

“We are also confident that systems that store Twitch login credentials, which are hashed with bcrypt, were not accessed, nor were full credit card numbers or ACH / bank information,” it added.

“The exposed data primarily contained documents from Twitch’s source code repository, as well as a subset of creator pay-out data. We’ve undergone a thorough review of the information included in the files exposed and are confident that it only affected a small fraction of users and the customer impact is minimal. We are contacting those who have been impacted directly.”

At the time, the attacker claimed to have all of the firm’s source code; mobile, desktop and console clients; proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services; and “every other property” it owns, including IGDB, CurseForge and an unreleased Steam competitor, dubbed “Vapor.”

Also reportedly compromised were red teaming tools used by the Twitch’s SecOps function and information on how much the firm paid its most popular streamers.

That prompted some to argue the incident was “as bad as it gets” from an infosecurity perspective. Others were dumbfounded that an individual could have stolen so much sensitive information without setting off any internal alarms.

Although only a small number of users appear to have been impacted by the incident, the scale of the IP breach would still indicate that Twitch’s security posture was not up to par. 

The unauthorized third party in question was able to access the data after a server misconfiguration, according to Twitch.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Europol Warns of Major EU Recovery Fund Fraud

2
News

Twitch: No Passwords Were Taken in Data Breach

3
Blog

Cost of a Data Breach vs. Hard Drive Crusher: How You Can Save Millions

4
News

US Treasury Tracks $5.2bn of Ransomware Transactions in Six Months

5
Opinion

The True Cost of DDoS Attacks

6
Opinion

What Role Can Artificial Intelligence Play in Fixing the Security Skills Shortage?

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security