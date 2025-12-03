There will be “national security exemptions” to the ransomware payment ban proposed by the UK government, according to British Security Minister Dan Jarvis.

The ban, which was subject to public consultation from January to April 2025 and received support from three-quarters of respondents, was confirmed in July and described in more details by the UK government in a policy paper published on September 2.

If adopted, the new legislative proposal would ban ransomware payments for public sector and critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations as well as require other businesses to notify the government of any intent to pay a ransom to attackers.

Speaking at the Financial Times’ Cyber Resilience Summit: Europe, held in London on December 3, the minister said the proposition was his “personal priority.”

He also said that the current arrangements for each organization to choose whether to pay cybercriminals a ransom is “not sustainable” as it doesn’t offer organizations any meaningful guarantee they will get their data back.