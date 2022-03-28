Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Proposes Healthcare Cybersecurity Act

Lawmakers in the United States have proposed a new bill, which aims to enhance the cybersecurity of America's healthcare and public health (HPH) sector.

The bill, known as the Healthcare Cybersecurity Act (S.3904), was put forward by US senators Jacky Rosen and Bill Cassidy on Thursday, following a White House warning over the increased risk to America of cyber-threats stemming from Russia. 

“Health centers save lives and hold a lot of sensitive, personal information," said Cassidy, "This makes them a prime target for cyber-attacks.

“This bill protects patients’ data and public health by strengthening our resilience to cyber warfare.”

A key goal of the act is to improve collaboration between the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). 

The proposed legislation requires CISA to complete a detailed study on cybersecurity risks facing the HPH sector and work with the HHS on a range of cybersecurity measures to boost the sector's virtual defenses. 

CISA's study would include “an analysis of how cybersecurity risks specifically impact health care assets, an evaluation of the challenges health care assets face in securing updated information systems and an assessment of relevant cybersecurity workforce shortages.”

If approved, the bill would authorize cybersecurity training for HPH sector operators to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and the most effective methods of mitigating them.

"This bipartisan proposal provides good baby steps to dealing with the problem," commented John Bambenek, Principal Threat Hunter at security operations company, Netenrich.

He added that CISA and HHS need to identify a way to deal with the risks to healthcare cybersecurity that are created by the regulatory environment in which healthcare operates.

"Requiring cybersecurity training for healthcare operators is a nice first step, but ultimately, someone needs to pay real money to remediate the threats," said Bambenek. 

"Unlike in almost every other vertical, the price of failure of cybersecurity in healthcare can be measured in loss of life and that means a real commitment in the healthcare sector, government and healthcare IT vendors needs to be undertaken to make sure patients are kept safe."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Washington Health District Suffers Another Data Breach

2
News

US Proposes Healthcare Cybersecurity Act

3
News

Zero-day Attacks Doubled in 2021

4
News

US Comms Regulator Deems Kaspersky a National Security Risk

5
News

86% of Organizations Believe They've Faced a Nation-State Cyber-Attack

6
Opinion

#HowTo: Effectively Manage and Secure APIs

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint