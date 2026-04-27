US Sanctions Target Cambodian Scam Network Leaders

A Cambodian network accused of orchestrating large-scale cryptocurrency fraud has been hit with US sanctions targeting senior figures and associated entities.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last week named Senator Kok An among 29 individuals and organizations allegedly involved in schemes that defrauded American victims of millions of dollars.

The operation centers on scam compounds across Cambodia, many of which are embedded within casinos and commercial buildings.

Victims are reportedly approached through social engineering tactics, including romance-based outreach and fraudulent investment offers, before being persuaded to transfer digital assets to platforms controlled by attackers.

Scam Operations and Enforcement Actions

Authorities said these campaigns rely on trust-building tactics that evolve over time. Once a relationship is established, victims are guided to fake investment platforms that mimic legitimate services, where deposited funds are quickly diverted.

US government estimates show that at least $10bn was lost by Americans to scams based in Southeast Asia in 2024, marking a 66% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Individual losses have in some cases reached millions of dollars.

The sanctions were coordinated with a broader law enforcement effort involving the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Secret Service (USSS). Recent actions tied to the investigation include:

Seizure of 503 domains linked to fraudulent crypto platforms

Disruption of a messaging app used to recruit trafficking victims

Criminal charges against operators in Burma and Cambodia

Read more on cryptocurrency fraud trends: UK Cracks Down on Chinese Crypto Marketplace for Funding Southeast Asia Scam Hubs

Human Trafficking and Financial Infrastructure

Beyond financial crime, the network is reportedly linked to widespread human trafficking. Individuals are often recruited with false job offers, only to be coerced into scam operations once inside these compounds.

Victims have reported confiscated passports, physical abuse and strict daily quotas for contacting targets. Many facilities are tied to casino operations, which authorities say help process and obscure illicit financial flows.

Kok An's business interests, including hospitality and security services, are alleged to support these sites. Associated operators manage additional compounds where similar abuses have been reported, including unlawful detention and violence.

The sanctions block any US-based assets linked to the designated parties and prohibit transactions involving US persons. Officials say the measures aim to disrupt the financial and operational infrastructure behind cyber-enabled fraud while addressing the misuse of digital assets in global crime networks.