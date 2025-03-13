Volt Typhoon Accessed US OT Network for Nearly a Year

A prolonged cyber intrusion by the Volt Typhoon threat group has exposed vulnerabilities in the US electric grid.

Cybersecurity analysts at Dragos discovered that Volt Typhoon, an advanced persistent threat group linked to China, had maintained unauthorized access to the operational technology (OT) network of Littleton Electric Light and Water Departments (LELWD), a small public power utility in Massachusetts, from February to November 2023.

Critical Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

“One of the biggest challenges with cybersecurity in critical infrastructure is the long lifespan of the devices. Something that was designed and tested to the best practices available when it was released can easily become vulnerable to attacks using more sophisticated attacks later in its lifecycle,” warned Tim Mackey, head of software supply chain risk strategy at Black Duck.

Nathaniel Jones, vice president of threat research at Darktrace, echoed Mackey’s views, adding that impact on Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) is a “continued and growing concern with the applications of AI-based capabilities for both offensive and defensive teams.”

Additionally, the targeting of CNI entities suggests threat actors may be building strategic pathways to yield geopolitical leverage in the event of conflict, according to Donovan Tindill, director of OT cybersecurity at DeNexus.

In particular, he explained that exfiltrating OT data allows attackers to:

Understand system configurations and operations

Steal intellectual property such as manufacturing techniques

Identify supply chain relationships for potential disruption

Map out the electrical grid’s structure and criticality

Leverage data for ransom or extortion

Manipulate OT systems toward specific objectives

Rapid Response and Future Precautions

The response to the LELWD breach was swift, according to Dragos. Investigators identified the attacker’s movements, including server message block traversal and remote desktop protocol lateral movement.

The compromised organization was able to contain the threat and reconfigure its network to prevent further exploitation. No customer-sensitive data was reportedly compromised.

“Attack sophistication is on the rise, and OT/ICS organizations shut down when faced with a cyber-attack,” said Agnidipta Sarkar, vice president CISO advisory at ColorTokens. “Unfortunately, cyber OT leadership is focusing on stopping attacks instead of stopping the proliferation of attacks.”

As cyber-threats grow more advanced, CNI organizations must strengthen monitoring and defense strategies. Protecting the electric grid and other vital infrastructure depends on sustained investment in security expertise, technology and risk mitigation.