West Coast Cybersecurity Salaries Outshine Rest of Country

Cyber professionals working across the US West Coast are the highest paid in North America with an average base salary of $200,000 per annum.

This marks a huge $49,000 difference compared to the next highest earning region in North America.

This is according to IANS and Artico’s 2025 Cybersecurity Staff Compensation Benchmark Report, which surveyed 525 cybersecurity staff across the US and Canada.

The overall average cash compensation for cybersecurity professionals working on the West Coast is $224,000 per annum. This includes all payments from their employer, such as overtime and bonuses.

The next highest region for salaries in North America is Northeast US, which has an average base salary of $151,000 and average overall cash compensation of $173,000.

Cybersecurity salaries in Canada are far lower than in the US generally, with an average base salary of $90,000 across the country.

The researchers noted that the higher salaries in the West of the US are linked to the higher cost of living in many West coast cities. In addition, there is a large concentration of big tech companies in this area, who typically offer premium pay to attract experienced cybersecurity professionals.